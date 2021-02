Young finished with 28 points (9-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 12 assists, seven boards and one block in 38 minutes of a 112-111 loss to the Cavs on Tuesday.

Young recorded his third straight double-double while also matching his second-highest rebound total of the season in the contest. However, it was a rough shooting night for the third year guard, who had his worst shooting night from deep in February in games where he attempted at least one trey. He'll face the Celtics on Wednesday.