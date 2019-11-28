Young contributed 29 points (12-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-102 loss to Milwaukee.

Young took his place in the starting lineup despite a lingering ankle concern. He had another productive game, continuing what has been a magnificent start to the season. Young looks as though he is going to flirt with first-round value for multiple years to come. The immediate future also bodes well given there is scope for Young to increase his overall value when John Collins (suspension) returns to action.