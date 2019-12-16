Hawks' Trae Young: Drops 30 in loss
Young scored 30 points (9-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 9-11 FT) in a loss to the Lakers on Sunday, adding seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
Young has been a second-year sensation thus far, topping the numbers he posted in his rookie season in virtually every category. His recent efficiency has been shaky, but that's not particularly surprising considering he's the sole engine of this Hawks offense. Regardless, Young provides a strong, early-round value, and there's absolutely no threat to his role on the roster.
