Young amassed 30 points (11-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 41 minutes Saturday against Toronto.

Young impressed in his matchup with the defending champs, recording his first triple-double of the year and finishing with several highlight-reel plays. The second-year guard's been unreal and has asserted himself as one of the top fantasy options league-wide. Through 15 games, Young's totaling 25.6 points, 8.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 threes and 1.6 steals.