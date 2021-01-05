Young scored 31 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3PT, 12-15 FT) to along with two rebounds, 14 assists and one steal across 40 minutes in Monday's loss to the Knicks.

Young struggled with his shot again and is making only 39 percent of his field-goal attempts across his last four contests. Considering he's still attempting 19.3 shots per game, the slump has unsurprisingly not deterred him from continuing to take looks. It does appear that Young may be forcing things at the moment however, as his 14 assists were offset by eight turnovers and he has turned the ball over a combined 14 times across his last two games.