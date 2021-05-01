Young (ankle) totaled 32 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four assists and one rebound across 28 minutes Friday in the 126-104 loss to the 76ers.

Young needed less than three quarters to register his 19th 30-point performance of the season as he sat the final 1:48 of the third and the entire fourth quarter with the game out of hand. Young has struggled mightily from beyond the arc, connecting on just 24.3 percent of his threes over his last seven games. On the plus side, Young has shown an incredible ability to get to the charity stripe averaging 9.4 free throws per contest during that span.