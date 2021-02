Young went for 33 points (12-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during the win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

Young has now hit the 30-point plateau in four of his last five games though his streak of consecutive games with at least 10 assists came to an end at three. While Young continues to put up high amounts of points and assists, his turnovers are also piling up as he's coughed the ball up now 26 times over his last five contests.