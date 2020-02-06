Young posted 38 points (10-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 victory over the Timberwolves.

Young is posting first-round value in eight-category leagues, but falls to second-round value in nine-cat due to the 4.9 turnovers per game he's losing. Since Jeff Teague's first game in a Hawks uniform on Jan. 18, Young's production hasn't trailed off much, putting up 29.0 points, 11.4 assists and 2.6 threes per game in that span going into this one. Additionally, Atlanta has brought in another athletic, rim-running partner for Young in Clint Capela. Having an explosive, pick-and-roll partner who can also help earn second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass could potentially have a positive impact on Young's fantasy value. The Hawks also traded for Dewayne Dedmon during this game, so Young will have an arsenal of new frontcourt weapons to dish assists to.