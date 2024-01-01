Young supplied 40 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 14-19 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists and three steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 130-126 win over the Wizards.

Young led all players in Sunday's contest in scoring, threes made, free throws made and assists while adding a trio of threes in a well-balanced performance. Young has crossed the 40-point mark four times this season and for the first time since tallying a season-high 45 points Nov. 30 against San Antonio. Young has recorded a double-double in nine of his last 10 outings.