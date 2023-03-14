Young accumulated 41 points (15-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 136-115 loss to the Timberwolves.

Young was the lone bright spot for the Hawks on a forgettable night. The Atlanta point guard has been lighting it up, going over the 30-point mark in consecutive games and averaging 31.4 in the last five games. Unfortunately his teammates struggled Monday, knocking down just four of 22 threes which limited Young's assist output. Recently Young has also picked up his steal contributions, with 14 takeaways in his last seven games.