Young accumulated 41 points (15-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 136-115 loss to the Timberwolves.

Young was the lone bright spot for the Hawks on a forgettable night. The point guard has been lighting it up of late, going over the 30-point mark in consecutive games and averaging 31.4 in the last five contests. Unfortunately, his teammates struggled Monday, knocking down just four of 22 three-pointers, which contributed to Young's more modest assist output than usual.