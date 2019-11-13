Hawks' Trae Young: Drops 42 in Tuesday's win
Young had 42 points (13-21 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and a block across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 125-121 win over the Nuggets.
Young racked up his fourth double-double of the season in yet another excellent performance. The point guard has improved in nearly every facet of his game in his second season and has emerged as a top-shelf fantasy star as a result. Through nine games, Young is averaging 28.0 points, 8.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 threes and 1.6 steals while shooting 46.4 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from distance and 80.3 percent from the charity stripe.
