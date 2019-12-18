Hawks' Trae Young: Drops 42 points in loss
Young scored 42 points (16-29 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT) in a loss to the Knicks on Tuesday, adding eight assists and four rebounds.
This is the third 40-point game of the season, and the 14th game of at least 30 points for Young. The season Young is having is one for the ages, as no one has ever put up the numbers that he's producing in their sophomore season before this year. The only other second-year player to ever average at least 27 points, eight assists, three triples and six free throws made in NBA history is, ironically, Luka Doncic.
