Hawks' Trae Young: Drops another 36 points
Young tallied 36 points (9-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 16-17 FT), 10 assists and eight rebounds across 43 minutes in Wednesday's 131-123 win over the Timberwolves.
Young tied his career-high in scoring Wednesday night, a record he had set the game prior against the Rockets. However, instead of using the three to collect most of his points, Young obliterated the opposition from the charity stripe, sinking 16 free points en route to a near-triple-double. Young now has three games with 30-plus points and 10-plus assists, which trails only Stephen Curry (five) and Michael Jordan (five) for most such games during a rookie season.
