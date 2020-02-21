Young posted 50 points (12-25 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 18-19 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Thursday's 129-124 victory over the Heat.

In his first game back after dropping a double-double in his first All-Star game appearance, Young dominated the Heat, and helped the Hawks score 10-straight points, sealing the victory. The 21-year old also participated in the All-Star weekend's three-point contest, where he was eliminated in the first round with the lowest score of all the contestants. However, that didn't stop Young from chucking up 15 three-point attempts in this game, swishing eight of them on his way to a career-high 50 points. Currently producing first-round value, Young's efforts haven't translated to many wins, as the Hawks possess the league's third-worst record.