Young finished with 31 points (11-15 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's preseason victory.

Young put on a show for the fans, nailing seven triples as he led the Hawks to victory. Despite the addition of Dejounte Murray, Young looks set for another first-round-caliber season as he attempts to get the Hawks back in the championship conversation.