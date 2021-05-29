Young scored a team-high 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 14 assists and a rebound in 37 minutes during Friday's 105-94 win over the Knicks in Game 3.

While New York was essentially a one-man show behind Derrick Rose's 30 points, Atlanta has seven different players hit for double digits as Young kept the offense flowing. It's his second double-double in the series so far, and the superstar point guard is averaging 27.7 points, 10.3 assists, 3.0 boards and 2.3 threes to lead the Hawks to a 2-1 lead.