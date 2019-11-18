Young had 31 points (11-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 122-101 loss to the Lakers.

Young put the Hawks on his back during Sunday's game but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Lakers. Young was basically the only bright spot in what was another disappointing game from a team perspective. With both John Collins (suspension) and Kevin Huerter (shoulder) on the sidelines, Young has the green light to do whatever he wants out there. The worry is that if the Hawks continue to struggle, Young's playing time could take a hit. Those with him on their roster simply have to cross their fingers and hope the Hawks can stay competitive moving forward.