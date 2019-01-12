Young put up 18 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and tallied four rebounds along with five assists and two steals across 32 minutes Friday against Philadelphia.

Young knocked down a respectable 37.5 percent of his attempts from three and helped out on the boards in a surprising 123-121 victory on the road. The rookie point guard has been a real asset for fantasy owners of late, averaging 17.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals in his last five contests. Despite his recent success, Young still sits with a 28.8 percent success rate from three and is shooting 39.4 percent from the floor on the season.