Hawks' Trae Young: Effective from downtown
Young put up 18 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and tallied four rebounds along with five assists and two steals across 32 minutes Friday against Philadelphia.
Young knocked down a respectable 37.5 percent of his attempts from three and helped out on the boards in a surprising 123-121 victory on the road. The rookie point guard has been a real asset for fantasy owners of late, averaging 17.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals in his last five contests. Despite his recent success, Young still sits with a 28.8 percent success rate from three and is shooting 39.4 percent from the floor on the season.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...