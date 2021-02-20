Young went for 31 points (10-16 FG, 3-7 FT, 8-9 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and three steals across 37 minutes of Friday's loss to the Celtics.

Since a four-point outing on Jan. 15, Young topped 20 points in 15 of 16 games. In addition to the abundance of points, he's also managed to dish out 10 or more assists in nine of those games. As Young continues to make things happen for his team, he also has a bad habit of making things happen for opposing teams. He has turned the ball over at least four times in 15 games this season including 18 miscues in his last three contests alone.