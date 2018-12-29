Young collected 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 123-120 overtime win versus the Timberwolves.

Young delivered his 11th double-double while making at least 40 percent of his field-goal attempts for the fifth time in the last six games. He continues to commit plenty of turnovers (five in this one) and is still connecting on less than 40 percent of his shot attempts. Nevertheless, the rookie point guard is the team's offensive engine and figures to keep putting up quality counting stats, particularly in the points and assists categories.