Young suffered a concussion in Saturday's loss to Cleveland and will not play Monday against Sacramento, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young is not traveling with Atlanta, which puts him in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's road contest in Golden State as well. While he has yet to be ruled out for any games beyond Monday, the severity of his concussion and progression of his recovery will dictate a return. In his stead, Dejounte Murray will be busy, while Patty Mills or AJ Griffin could step into a consistent rotation role.