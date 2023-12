Young closed with 35 points (11-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 127-119 loss to the Cavaliers.

Young posted his third straight game with at least 35 points, burying 50.6 percent of a staggering 25.7 shots per game over that span. He's now cleared the 30-point mark six times in the last seven games overall.