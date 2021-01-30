Young went for 41 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 16-17 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes during Friday's 116-100 win over the Wizards.

Along the way to his second 40-point campaign of the season (both in the last four games), Young also became the fastest player in NBA history to knock down 400 three-pointers (159 games). Adding to his game, Young tied his season-high in free throw attempts with 17 while knocking down 16 of them. Young does more than score as he's now dished out at least five assists in all but one this season.