Young finished with 42 points (11-20 FG, 2-7 3PT, 18-21 FT), 15 assists, six rebounds and a steal across 39 minutes Monday against the Raptors.

Young put up a game-high 42 points in this one, and while the Hawks were able to make a remarkable surge in the fourth quarter to make this game close, his performance wasn't enough to get the job done. He scored nearly half of his points at the charity stripe, where he knocked down 18 of 21 attempts. Young did commit seven turnovers on the day and is now averaging 4.8 turnovers over his last 10 contests.