Young finished with 36 points (12-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds and 12 assists over 30 minutes during Friday's 136-112 victory over the Pistons.

Young carried the Hawks in this victory and also showed just how good of a playmaker can be, though fantasy managers should know this already as he's been one of the best point guards in the league over the last few seasons. He's off to a great start this season, though, averaging 29.4 points and 10.6 assists per game while also surpassing the 30-point plateau in each of his last two contests, though both were against the Pistons. He is in line for a tougher challenge Saturday against the Bucks on the road.