Young was excused from Thursday's practice session due to personal reasons, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.

The Hawks return from the All-Star break Friday against the Cavaliers, and it's not yet clear whether Young will be available after missing Thursday's practice session. He posted five consecutive double-doubles heading into the layoff, averaging 24.0 points, 14.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 34.6 minutes per game during that time. If he's unavailable Friday, Aaron Holiday and Vit Krejci could see some playing time.