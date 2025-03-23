Young (Achilles) is probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young continues to deal with a minor Achilles issue but has missed only one game since Jan. 28 and will likely suit up for the second night of Atlanta's back-to-back set after finishing with 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 victory over the Warriors. Over his last five appearances, the point guard has averaged 27.2 points, 9.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.