Hawks' Trae Young: Expected to play Tuesday
Young (ankle) is expected to return to the Hawks' lineup for Tuesday's game against San Antonio, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Young is expected to practice Monday and has a good chance of playing Tuesday assuming he avoids any setbacks. If he's held out, look for DeAndre' Bembry and Cam Reddish to continue to see increased touches.
More News
-
Hawks' Trae Young: Shooting, doing conditioning work•
-
Hawks' Trae Young: Already showing improvement•
-
Hawks' Trae Young: MRI canceled, could play next week•
-
Hawks' Trae Young: Could miss two weeks•
-
Hawks' Trae Young: X-rays return negative, MRI next•
-
Hawks' Trae Young: Will not return Tuesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...