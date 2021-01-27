Young notched 38 points (12-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), three rebounds, five assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Clippers.

Young was coming off a one-game absence but thrived here and undoubtedly carried the Hawks' offense throughout the entire contest. Young has scored 38 or more points in each of his last three appearances, and he continues to be the Hawks' main scoring threat -- as well as the team's most important fantasy asset -- due to his ability to light up the scoreboard on any given night.