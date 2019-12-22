Young had 47 points (14-30 FG, 3-12 3PT, 16-19 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 loss at Brooklyn.

The star point guard has scored at least 30 points in each of the Hawks' last four games but he has struggled from deep during that span, making just 34.0 percent of his three-point attempts. That said, Young has been productive enough to overlook his efficiency problems and should remain an excellent fantasy asset moving forward.