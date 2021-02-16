Young supplied 23 points (6-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-12 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and a steal across 40 minutes in Monday's loss against the Knicks.

Young might have paced the Hawks with his 13th 20-point performance over his last 14 games, but he struggled badly from the field and was aided by the fact he made 10 of his 12 free-throw attempts. Young is the undisputed leader of the Hawks offense and is a fantasy stud both as a scorer and as a playmaker, but he's been struggling from the field of late and is shooting just 38.7 percent from the floor over his last five appearances.