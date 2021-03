Young tallied 19 points (5-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 13 assists and three steals across 33 minutes in a loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Young didn't have his finest shooting game from the field, but he performed well as a distributor and tied his season high with three thefts on the defensive end. The third-year guard's scoring is down a bit this season, but he still ranks 12th in the league with 25.4 points per game while dishing a career-best 9.5 assists per contest (third in the NBA).