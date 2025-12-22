Young amassed 35 points (10-15 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), one rebound and nine assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 152-150 loss to the Bulls.

Young's 35 points weren't even a team high on the afternoon -- that honor belonged to Jalen Johnson and his 36 points -- and four different Hawks scored at least 20, but it wasn't enough in the highest-scoring game in the NBA so far this season. Young was making just his second appearance since suffering a knee injury in late October that has cost him most of the season so far, but Sunday's shooting performance was the strongest sign yet that the All-Star guard is fully healthy. Young set a new season scoring high and more than doubled his three-point total on the campaign, as he came into Sunday having gone just 5-for-31 (16.1 percent) from long distance.