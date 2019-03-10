Young totaled 23 points (4-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 13-16 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds and a steal over 29 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Nets on Saturday.

Young produced the first triple-double of his career, though it wasn't enough to overcome the Nets in a nail-biter. Through his impressive play this season, Young continues to remind the NBA why he should have been a top-two pick in last year's draft. He's an elite guard option in all formats.