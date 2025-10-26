Young registered 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds over 30 minutes during the Hawks' 117-100 loss to the Thunder on Saturday.

Young's 15 points were a season low, but he still finished as the Hawks' second-leading scorer behind Nickeil Alexander-Walker (17), and the former led both teams with 10 dimes en route to his first double-double of the year. Young has opened the 2025-26 regular season connecting on just 38.6 percent of his field-goal attempts while averaging 20.7 points, 7.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 three-pointers over 32.7 minutes per game.