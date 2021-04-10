Young dropped 42 points (15-25 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-14 FT), nine assists and eight rebounds over 38 minutes Friday in the victory over the Bulls.

While Zach LaVine went for 39 of his 50 points in the first half for the Bulls, Young dropped 24 of his 42 in the second half. In April, Young has been up and down, failing to put together consecutive 20-point outings while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor prior to Friday's outburst. On another positive note, however, Young has dished out at least nine assists in four of five contests this month.