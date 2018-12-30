Young totaled 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers.

Young had his highest scoring game in over two weeks Saturday, finishing with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting. He has been shooting the ball with more confidence of late, converting on at least 45 percent of his shots in five of his last six games. The assists are going to be there no matter what and hopefully, the increase in efficiency can become a regular part of his game.