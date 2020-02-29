Young scored 22 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding 14 assists, two rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 141-118 rout of the Nets.

He may not have been 100 percent after missing Thursday's practice due to an illness, but Young got plenty of help for once in the big win. The second-year point guard has reeled off four straight double-doubles and six in the last eight games, averaging a whopping 33.3 points, 10.9 assists, 3.6 threes, 3.0 boards and 1.0 steals over that stretch.