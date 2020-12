The Hawks exercised Young's team option for the 2021-22 season Monday.

Atlanta also picked up options for Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish, maintaining the rights of all four players through their third or fourth NBA seasons. Young is scheduled to become a restricted free agent following the 2021-22 season, but expect Atlanta to agree to a contract extension with him well before then after he emerged as an All-Star player in his second NBA season in 2019-20.