Young compiled 26 points (10-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 118-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Young wasn't all that efficient but came fairly close to posting a triple-double. After a subpar start to his rookie season, Young's stock has been surging over the last few months, and he'll look to close out the campaign on a high note across the final six contests.