Young collected 23 points (7-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 100-96 win over the Knicks.

Young produced an impressive stat line and finally improved his ball control, finishing with zero turnovers. His field goal percentage still leaves a lot to be desired, but given how often Young had been coughing up the ball here in the preseason fantasy owners should likely view this is a clear step in the right direction overall.