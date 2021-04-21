Young recorded 25 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal during Tuesday's 112-96 win over Orlando.

The sharpshooter paced the Hawks offensively with a game high, as this was also Young's third time over his past four outings reaching the 25-point plateau. However, the guard has been struggling from three-point range lately. Young is shooting just 18.8 percent over his past four games and has made more than three threes just one time over his last 12 appearances.

