Young racked up 38 points (13-28 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to Orlando.

Thursday was the second straight game Young scored 38 points and connected on four three-pointers. The All-Star point guard has averaged 29.0 points, 11.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 steals over 36.9 minutes per game over his last 10 outings. However, over that span, he has shot just 30.5 percent from three on 10.5 3PA/G and has committed 5.9 turnovers per contest.