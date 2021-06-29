Coach Nate McMillan said Young (foot) is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Bucks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 22-year-old participated in the team shootaround Tuesday morning but officially remains questionable with the start of Game 4 about 90 minutes away. Young is trending toward playing against Milwaukee, though he'll still need to going through a pregame workout before being cleared to suit up. The star guard sustained a bone bruise to his right foot when he stepped on the foot of an official during the third quarter of Sunday's Game 3.