Young (eye) will be a game-time call for Saturday's contest versus the Pelicans, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Young left Wednesday's game against the Knicks because of an eye problem but was able to return and finish it out. His status for Saturday likely won't be determined until close to tipoff, with Aaron Holiday and Dejounte Murray potentially seeing additional action on the ball if Young can't give it ago.