The Hawks have picked up Young's third-year, $6.57 million option for 2020-21, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.

No surprise here, as Young is considered the Hawks' franchise cornerstone going forward. The 2018 No. 5 overall pick was a bit cold to kick off his rookie campaign, but really heated up in the latter half of the season. He finished the year with an average of 19.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 1.9 triples across 30.9 minutes per game. Efficiency is the main concern in his game at this point, but he will have plenty of time to grow and improve with the Hawks' bright young core.