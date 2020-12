Young had 21 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in Sunday's preseason win over the Magic.

Young was relatively quiet in Friday's opener, so this was a nice bounceback for the third-year guard. Young hit four threes for the Hawks, who had 17 makes as a team, though he did commit eight turnovers in 32 minutes.