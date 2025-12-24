Young produced 22 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), one rebound, 15 assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 126-123 loss to the Bulls.

Young racked up his first double-double since returning from a knee injury, albeit in a losing effort. He also logged at least 30 minutes, the first time he has done so since getting back on the court. While the shooting will almost certainly be an issue at times, Young remains an elite source of assists. Look for him to continue working his way back when the Hawks play the Heat on Friday.