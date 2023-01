Young supplied 26 points (6-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds and 11 assists across 37 minutes during Friday's 113-111 win over the Pacers.

Young drained five or more three pointers just for the third time this season, but he doesn't rely on his long-range shooting to make an impact on offense. Thriving both as a scorer and playmaker, Young is averaging 27.8 points and 9.6 assists per game in five January contests.